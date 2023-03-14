Pupperazzi is coming to Nintendo Switch next next month

Publisher Kitfox Games and developer Sundae Month have announced that Pupperazzi is making the jump from Xbox and PC to Nintendo Switch on April 6th, for a recommended price of $19.99.

Originally Pupperazzi was released for Xbox and PC on January 20th, 2022, but that recommended price for the Switch launch will include a 10% discount.

Put your love for pups to the test – we have a bunch of dogs that need their photos taken, doggone it! Photograph and catalogue the finest (and derpiest) dogs to build your career, upgrade your camera, and discover new canines. WOOF.

Here’s the list of features in the game, from the publisher:

First person photographer action. Discover all new dogs and activities as you run, jump, and interact with the world… And dogs! (Yes, you CAN pet them!)

SO. MANY. DOGS. Shibas, terriers, labs, pugs, and all kinds of breeds. You want 'em, WE GOT EM!

Have fun with dogs! Play fetch, dress them up in different hats, terrorize them with vacuum cleaners (you monster), and start dance parties. Normal dog things. Questionable dog things. Suspiciously human things.

Take the best photos. Upgrade your gear to get the best dog pics. Zoom, filters, slow-mo, lenses, and so much more!

A world populated entirely by dogs. Explore the lighthouse cove, take a sunset stroll on the boardwalk, zoom around the city of Muttropolis, and more! Either way, it'll be filled with dogs. It's rumoured humans exist, but who cares?

Pupperazzi is out now for Xbox and PC, with the Nintendo Switch version launching on April 6th.