Sonic Frontiers getting first content update in a matter of days

SEGA has announced the first content pack for Sonic Frontiers (the first of three, that is) is coming on Thursday, March 23rd, as midnight UK time. This first update for Sonic Frontiers is called “The Sights, Sounds, and Speed Update”, with all three packs due this year, and will add lots of new features.

Here’s the breakdown of the new stuff coming with the first update, directly from SEGA:

New Challenge Modes – After completing the main story campaign, players can access new challenge modes – Cyber Space Challenge and Battle Rush – via the title screen. The Cyber Space Challenge is a time-attack mode where players will compete against the clock to complete multiple Cyber Space stages in a row. Additionally, Sonic Frontiers will offer Battle Rush, a timed-battle mode where you fight multiple enemies, Guardians and Titans in one go.

After completing the main story campaign, players can access new challenge modes – Cyber Space Challenge and Battle Rush – via the title screen. The Cyber Space Challenge is a time-attack mode where players will compete against the clock to complete multiple Cyber Space stages in a row. Additionally, Sonic Frontiers will offer Battle Rush, a timed-battle mode where you fight multiple enemies, Guardians and Titans in one go. Photo Mode – To capture memories of their time on the Starfall Islands, players can open the pause menu to access Photo Mode, which will pause gameplay and bring up a camera that is freely moveable.

To capture memories of their time on the Starfall Islands, players can open the pause menu to access Photo Mode, which will pause gameplay and bring up a camera that is freely moveable. Jukebox – Players can listen to their favorite Sonic songs all throughout the Starfall Islands with the new Jukebox. With 53 song tracks available, players will have instant access to 13 songs, and can unlock the remaining 40 songs by collecting Sound Memories on each island

As you can see from the accolades trailer above, Sonic Frontiers went down pretty well, with our own Lyle Carr saying “Despite having some issues, Sonic Frontiers takes the series in the most exciting direction it has been in in many many years. The loop of finding different collectibles is intoxicating, and the gameplay is so varied you’ll never get bored. Sonic Frontiers could be the (slightly shaky) start to a new era for the blue blur, and I can’t wait to join him for the ride”, and scoring it a 7.5/10.

Sega says that the remaining two packs will be out later this year. Meanwhile the game is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.