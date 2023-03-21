In “news you never thought you’d hear” today, Super Meat Boy‘s nemesis is getting his own game with Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine. It’s going to eshew the crazy-fast-paced platforming fun of the original game and even the runner more recently released runner, Super Meat Boy Forever, and instead it’s going to be a match-4 game, but of course with Team Meat’s twist on things.

Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine is a blend of puzzle and action gameplay, and will use locations from the original game like The Forest, The Hospital, Salt Factory, and all of these locales will be designed by the original artists from Meat Boy and Forever. The soundtrack is by RIDICULON, and there will be over 100 levels in the game, including boss fights at the end of each world.

This new title is a collaboration between Team Meat, Thunderful, and Headup, and the trailer for the game is below, so check it out:

“We’ve had a fantastic relationship with Team Meat going back over a decade and it’s been a real pleasure to take that to the next level and work in collaboration with them to create Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine,” said Mark Aldrup, Head of Development at Headup. “Working together has allowed us to capture the hardcore essence of Meat Boy and bring it to a completely new genre to create a puzzle title unlike anything else out there.”

Canonically, Dr Fetus’ game takes place after the events of Super Meat Boy Forever. Here’s the official word on the story:

After meticulously analyzing Meat Boy, the nefarious Dr. Fetus now has all the data he needs to create the perfect Meat Boy clone! There’s just one problem: The DNA sample he’s collected isn’t a perfect specimen, which in turn yields some…less than perfect clones. Dr. Fetus’ solution is to create a bunch of ruthless test chambers to weed out the crap clones from the good ones. The specimens start out looking nothing like Meat Boy, but over time that grotesquely lovable face that Dr. Fetus hates so much, starts to emerge. Perfect clones are just on the horizon…

“When Headup approached us with this idea for a match-4 puzzle game, we fell in love with it,” said Team Meat co-founder Tommy Refenes. “We merged their programming and design with our art and design skills and now we have this wickedly fun and beautiful puzzle game coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC that we never would have even considered making if not for their amazing prototype. I can’t wait for people to play it!”

Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch in 2023.