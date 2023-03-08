Unleaving is the debut game from orangutan matter, new teaser released

Developer orangutan matter has revealed a new teaser for its debut game, Unleaving, a title aiming to push the term “interactive art” to a new level.

Orangutan matter says that this is a game where “art meets interactivity, utilizing a unique blend of traditional art and animation to tell the story of a child’s surreal journey to understanding”. As well as the official blurb for the game from the dev, we’ve got the new teaser trailer to show you (below), but it’s worth noting that Unleaving will also be at PAX East with a playable demo that’ll take around 10-15 minutes.

In terms of art, it really does look very pretty, and its said to be inspired by lots of different art and game works, to make the new side-scrolling puzzle game you see in the trailer. Here’s the information on what the game is:

Unleaving is a puzzle-platformer that weaves grounded physics and skill-based challenges into an metaphoric abstract narrative about some of life’s deeper meanings.This multimedia art world blurs the line between virtual and physical, with brushstrokes and textures that draw players into a contemplative exploration of the game’s themes. The use of real-life art to create landscapes further grounds players in the world, encouraging appreciation of both virtual and real beauty. The aesthetics of the game combine different traditional styles and mediums, mainly hand painting in impressionist style, pencil illustration and animation movement throughout the game. Every frame is a literal painting – the distinct visual style was brought to life with painting-animation techniques involving altering acrylic painting on canvas paper while capturing frames during the painting process. This results in many backgrounds in the game coming alive, breathing subtle changes as the player continues through the story.

There’s no current release date, but this one is coming to Steam on PC.