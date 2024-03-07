Unleaving release date confirmed, coming this month

Developer Orangutan Matter has confirmed a release date for painterly puzzle-driven platformer Unleaving, and it’s coming on March 27th.

As we reported back in March 2023, this is the debut game from the developer, and it has an incredibly striking visual style. There’s also a demo available now if you want to give the game a try ahead of the release date.

Check out the release date trailer, below:

Unleaving is a puzzle-platformer that weaves grounded physics and skill-based challenges into an metaphoric abstract narrative about some of life’s deeper meanings.This multimedia art world blurs the line between virtual and physical, with brushstrokes and textures that draw players into a contemplative exploration of the game’s themes. The use of real-life art to create landscapes further grounds players in the world, encouraging appreciation of both virtual and real beauty. The aesthetics of the game combine different traditional styles and mediums, mainly hand painting in impressionist style, pencil illustration and animation movement throughout the game. Every frame is a literal painting – the distinct visual style was brought to life with painting-animation techniques involving altering acrylic painting on canvas paper while capturing frames during the painting process. This results in many backgrounds in the game coming alive, breathing subtle changes as the player continues through the story.

The game takes its title from Gerard Manley Hopkins’ poem “Spring and Fall: To a Young Child”, which opens with the lines “Márgarét, áre you gríeving Over Goldengrove unleaving?”. The Steam page says the game is “as much a video game as it is an extended series of multimedia paintings and drawings”, and that “Every frame is a hand-painting, seamlessly integrating pencil and graphite puzzle elements”.

Unleaving is coming to PC via Steam on March 27th.