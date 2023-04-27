Ash of Gods: The Way is out now for PC and Nintendo Switch

AurumDust has announced its strategy card-battler Ash of Gods: The Way is out now for Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), and has released a new trailer to celebrate the fact.

There was a prologue for The Way previously released on Steam, which hit a 92% “Very Positive” rating among fans, so the full game is shaping up to be pretty good. It’s the second game in the Ash of Gods universe, following on from Ash of Gods: Redemption, which was released in 2020. Mick enjoyed it, saying “Taking clear inspiration from The Banner Saga, Ash of Gods just about does enough to stands on its own merits, and delivers an engaging tactical adventure held back by a few minor faults”, and giving it a 7/10 score.

Anyway, this new game’s trailer can be seen below, along with the official word from the press release, including the price, which is discounted at launch, and moreso if you own the previous title as well.

Available on Steam, Epic Games Store and in the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch for $24.99 / €24.99 / £20.99, with a launch discount of 10%. Players who own Ash of Gods: Redemption on Steam gain a loyalty discount of an additional 10% when purchasing The Way in the Steam Store. The time to fight has arrived — you’ll need to beat the enemy at their own game to keep your homeland safe! In Ash of Gods: The Way, each hand-drawn battle features different rules and objectives, challenging you to expand your strategy by growing your decks. And as you duel your way through enemy forces, you’ll find out they aren’t the clearcut villains that you were always told. Decisions must be made — will you be able to bear the consequences?

The Way is out now for Steam, Epic Games Store, and Nintendo Switch.