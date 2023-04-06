Homestead Arcana release date confirmed for April, will be on Game Pass

During last night’s ID@Xbox Showcase, publisher Skybound Entertainment and developer Serenity Forge confirmed that Homestead Arcana will be released on April 21st, 2023 for PC (via Steam), while it’ll also be on Game Pass day one for Xbox Series S|X, and PC players via the Windows Store. If you don’t have Game Pass, it’ll retail on digital platforms for £16.99.

Homestead Arcana is a cosy farming simulator with a difference, as it throws Witches into the equation. Skybound has released a brand new gameplay walkthrough trailer, which you can check out below. The trailer features Huckleberry (“your trusty familiar”) who is voiced by Yuri Lowenthal.

In Homestead Arcana, a menacing force known as the Miasma has taken over the land, with what remains of society banished to mountains above the clouds. A young witch farmer Billie embarks on a magical adventure with her cat familiar Huckleberry to rescue the land for future generations and heal the world. Players must pioneer, cultivate and craft spells to tap into nature to revitalize the corrupted realm and uncover the secrets of the Miasma. ​

As well as the trailer and official blurb on the title, we’ve got the key features from the developer and publisher below for you:

A new take on a classic farming sim – Homestead Arcana brings new magic to the current farming game genre with an imaginative world and diverse gameplay.

Homestead Arcana brings new magic to the current farming game genre with an imaginative world and diverse gameplay. Create a custom homestead – Build a custom homestead from the ground up. Discovernew plants, tend to an ever-growing garden, and craft new tools, spells and potions to take back and restore the land.

Build a custom homestead from the ground up. Discovernew plants, tend to an ever-growing garden, and craft new tools, spells and potions to take back and restore the land. Discover the secret of the Miasma – Survive in the dangerous Miasma’s hostile environment where warped creatures roam free and bring back rare plants, spells and crafting components to use on the homestead journey.

Survive in the dangerous Miasma’s hostile environment where warped creatures roam free and bring back rare plants, spells and crafting components to use on the homestead journey. Wield nature’s magic to heal the world – Use the strength of nature to craft spells and hone powers to prepare for the mysterious challenges ahead while working with a cat familiar, Huckleberry, to beat back the threatening Miasma.

Homestead Arcana is coming to PC and Xbox consoles on April 21st, 2023.