Escape Academy discounted as part of Skybound Games Steam sale

Skybound Games is taking part in the Steam Summer Sale, starting today and running until July 13th, and it’ll include a discount on Escape Academy, among other titles.

Escape Academy will be 30% off, and this includes prices on the DLC like the recently released Escape from the Past DLC, which Chris Hyde reviewed (and made a walkthrough for), saying it “boasts the same level of quality, variation, and balance of head-scratching despite being fair puzzles that you’ve come to expect from Coin Crew Games in Escape Academy. It did feel slightly easier this time around, but the puzzles definitely will still stump you for a while. The murder mystery angle reaches a satisfying crescendo which leaves you in the driving seat to solve, and gives Escape from the Past its own vibe, despite looking very familiar thanks to its historical setting. This DLC is well worth a look for all Escape Academy fans”.

The main page for the Skybound Games part of the Steam Summer Sale can be found here, but there are some obvious highlighjts, such as Homestead Arcana by Serenity Forge, a developer who told is an interview that “Game Pass has allowed us to reach a wider audience”. This one will be 20% off in the sale.

You can also get The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series at a 60% discount, while recently released Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood is discounted by 10%, and Thief of Thieves is 80% off.

Glitch Busters: Stuck on You is another recent title, and that’s 20% off, too, while The Big Con is 66% off, and Rainbow Billy has a 75% discount. Before your Eyes is 50% off, though we still think Escape Academy is probably the pick of the bunch, in terms of bang for your buck. But hey, take a look for yourself and see if anything takes your fancy, why don’t you?