Podcast 524: Final Fantasy 16, Aliens: Dark Descent, Escape Academy

It just keeps getting bigger and better on the podcast, with not one, but two massive games to talk about. Final Fantasy 16 is here, and you can rest assured we won’t be spoiling anything here. That said, that’s not all everyone is excited about, as Chris Hyde is a big fan of Escape Academy, and new DLC for that just dropped.

Then there’s the alien in the room… get it? Mick is back for this week to discuss Aliens: Dark Descent, which he loved, and regaled Adam with stories of his pants being messed every other level. Why wouldn’t you stick around to hear about that? Soiled kecks, ffs!

You can contact us to get your listener questions on the podcast via our Discord, but if you upgrade to become a Patreon member (for £1/$1) you’ll gain access to loads of other channels and exclusive an exclusive bonus podcast. You can also send us questions via @GodisaGeek on Twitter, or even email podcasts@godisageek.com if you fancy doing things old school.

Download the audio MP3, here.

Did you enjoy our gaming podcast this week? Are you looking forward to it with baited breath every week? Did you know we’re one of the longest running gaming podcasts out there? You can support us buy clicking the box below. Email us! Subscribe and never miss an episode! Also make sure you find and follow us on Spotify.

You can watch the podcast live as well, either by making sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube Channel, or also, buy following us on Twitch. Did you know that if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can gift us your FREE channel follow once a month and it helps us, while costing you nothing?

Thanks for listening as always, and come say hi in the live chat next time perhaps? We record the podcast live on Thursdays, usually at about 5-6pm UK time, so join us there on Twitch or YouTube, if you can! Why not? It’s free!