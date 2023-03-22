Aliens: Dark Descent gets a release date and new gameplay trailer

Developer Tindalos Interactive has released a narrated gameplay trailer for Aliens: Dark Descent, and dropped a release date for the game: it’s coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on June 20th, 2023.

In the video, a member of the team explains that it’s to reveal what kind of experience the game actually is, and while it’s only two minutes long, we do get a look at the gameplay at least. You can check out the new video, below:

Aliens: Dark Descent slings fans into the cold embrace of space where players will have to employ a range of tactical abilities to unravel an authentic Alien narrative full of sinister secrets, iconic Xenomorphs and brand new threats. Dive in and explore the horrors and wonders found within Aliens: Dark Descent, through a cinematic, narrative campaign. ​Recruit, level up and command your squad of Colonial Marines in real-time and as one unit with intuitive controls on both keyboard & mouse and controller. Watch how any command issued over comms is swiftly obeyed by the Marine best-equipped for the situation according to their abilities and equipment. Players will need to use their wits to navigate expansive, persistent and reactive levels and complete objectives. However, be cautious and monitor each Marines’ vitals – for death is permanent for any who falls in combat.

“Aliens: Dark Descent is a real-time, squad-based, tactical action game”, the video explains, “you are the commander. Marines are your weapon”. It looks as though it’s not a twin-stick shooter as some people thought initially, and during part of the footage you can see “squad can create a shelter”, so it seems to lean more heavily into that tactical gameplay than first thought. It seems you can slow down time to distribute tactical decisions, and there will also be perma-death in Aliens: Dark Descent.

Aliens fans are finally getting some good games it seems, as Aliens: Fireteam Elite was a good entry into the franchise as well. Fingers crossed that Dark Descent is another fun game.

