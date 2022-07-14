Escape Academy Complete Walkthrough

Escape Academy by Coin Crew Games offers various different escape room challenges for you to undertake. Each one has a difficulty rating out of five, and a target time within which you must complete it to win. As such, the pressure is on to escape in time. Some of the puzzles in Escape Academy are very clever and multi-layered, so they can sometimes be difficult to piece together and figure out. Also, whilst there is a hint system in place in the game, using them affects your rating, so often players won’t want to use them unless they have to.

The good news is, we’ve got you covered here at God is a Geek, with our comprehensive walkthrough guides for each escape room challenge in Escape Academy. We’ll take you step by step through each escape room, detailing where to find important items and information, and how to use it to overcome the puzzles and conundrums you will encounter.

Scroll down the list below to click on the escape room that is giving you trouble. That will take you to a comprehensive walkthrough of what you need to do, and in what order to escape each room.

Obviously, it goes without saying that the content below contains spoilers for the story of the game, and solutions to the game’s puzzles. Only use them if you are truly stuck or aren’t worried about spoilers at all.

ESCAPE ACADEMY WALKTHROUGH

ESCAPE ACADEMY WALKTHROUGH – FALL TERM

WINTER TERM

SPRING TERM