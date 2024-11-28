PlayStation Plus December games announced

PlayStation has announced the three games that PlayStation Plus members will get for December, and it’s a good month, it seems.

The three games will be available to all paid tier members of PlayStation Plus, so Premium, Extra, and Essential. The games are going to be It Takes Two (PS4, PS5), Aliens: Dark Descent (PS4, PS5), and Temtem (PS5). All three will be joining the service on December 3rd and will stay there until January 6th. That means the November titles (Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged, Ghostwire: Tokyo and Death Note Killer Within) will be leaving on December 2nd.

It Takes Two was our game of the year in 2021, and in our review we said: “It Takes Two is without a doubt one of the best platformers I’ve played in the last decade. The level design is incredible, and the amount of ideas in terms of its co-operative elements make every second of it so much fun to play. It’s a fairly long game, and the fact that it never gets dull makes it great value for money, especially with the ‘Friend Pass’ option. As soon as it finished, I wanted to play through it again, and with both May and Cody having different abilities, it provides another reason to dive back in for a second time. There’s so much I wanted to talk about, but those moments deserve to be experienced for yourselves. Please, if you play any game this year, play It Takes Two. You won’t regret it.”

We gave Aliens: Dark Descent a 9/10 too, saying: “Anyone waiting for a genuinely good video game adaptation of Aliens can finally breathe a sigh of relief, though. Far more than any FPS or squad-based shooter, Dark Descent feels like something worthy of the name. It’s not perfect, of course; the technical issues require swift attention, and there are moments of frustration thanks to your squad’s occasional clumsy pathfinding, or sudden spikes in difficulty that you just can’t see coming, but it’s also one of the most immersive and exciting tactical shooters I’ve played, and a worthy successor and tribute to Cameron’s sci-fi classic.”

There’s more, though, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will have a free trial, and some Premium Classics are joining: “Starting December 10, members will be able to complete the PS2 Sly trilogy with the release of Sly 2: Band of Thieves and Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves and also enjoy Naughty Dog’s PS2 adventure Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy.”

You can also get involved in a free weekend from December 6th to the 8th, but there’s more on the 30th anniversary celebrations on the Official PlayStation Blog.