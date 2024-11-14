PlayStation Plus Extra gets GTA V, Dying Light 2, and more

PlayStation has announced the raft of November titles for the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, and there’s some big titles joining the subscription service.

Starting from November 19th, a host of titles will be added across the service. Coming to the Extra (and of course “Premium”) memberships you’ll get Grand Theft Auto V (which is actually a re-release as it’s been in the service before), as well as Dying Light 2: Stay Human. Like a Dragon: Ishin is also coming to PS4 and PlayStation 5, as is MotoGP 24.

The Sims 4 Island Living is an add-on pack coming to PS4, and obviously requires the original game on PS4 to play it. Digimon Survive is coming to the PS4 PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, while Overcooked! All You Can Eat is for PS4 and PS5.

Back to PS4, and you’ve got Stick Fight: The Game, and Hungry Shark World, while Clash: Artifacts of Chaos, Killer Frequency, and Chivalry 2 will all be on PS4 and PS5.

If you’re a PlayStation Plus Premium subscriber, you will get extras, however. Synapse is a PSVR2 title, and a good one at that. In our review, we said: “Synapse feels like a game that takes advantage of the relative youthfulness of virtual reality as a delivery system. As a bunch of ideas tacked on a wall, it might not seem that unique, but it’s the sum of its parts, and feels exciting and new, offering a one more go feel that is at the core of many of the very best VR games out there. It may not blow VR-veterans away, and there are some mechanical aspects that are simply too fiddly to be successful, but it’s a damn good time and offers a reason to keep putting that PSVR2 on your head, even in the hot and sweaty months, and it’s probably the best nDreams game to date.”

Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain is also hitting PS4 and PS5 in Premium, but it’s not the remastered collection, so don’t get too excited. Blood Omen 2, Resistance: Fall of Man, and Resistance 2 round off the collection of games being added to premium.