Diablo 4 | How to use the Stash

Any Diablo veteran will know that your main character does the bulk of the work, but levelling Alts is where the fun is. As in previous games, you can share certain things across characters – but how do you do it? Read on to find out how to use the Stash and share equipment in Diablo 4.

Where do I find the Stash?

You’ll first be able to access the Stash in Kyovashad. It’s located near to the gem-crafter in town, and is signified by a chest icon beside a wardrobe icon on the minimap.

How do I share equipment between characters?

This is as simple as locating the Stash and storing whatever you like in it. You won’t be able to share Quest-specific items, but you can share gear, gems, and Elixirs between your various avatars.

If you find yourself running out of space all the time, you can upgrade the Stash by purchasing Tabs. These begin at 10,000 gold but get increasingly more expensive each time you do it. The more you play, the more space you’ll find you need.

Diablo 4, like other games in the franchise, has a habit of throwing loot at you for other classes, which you may want to put away in ordert to boost your other characters. Certain items such as rings, amulets and some weapons can be used by multiple classes anyway. You may also choose to keep hold of Legendary and Sacred items so you can remove the Aspects at a later date.

It’s always worth putting gems away in the Stash, too – and don’t worry, a gem-crafter will take gems right out of your Stash to combine them so you don’t need to carry them around.

And that’s how to find and use the stash to share equipment in Diablo 4. Check out our full review of Diablo 4 here.

Go back to our Diablo 4 complete guide

