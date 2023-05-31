Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragon release date

Modus Games and developer Secret base have confirmed the release date for Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragon, coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

Previously we only knew it was coming to all formats, but now we know the release date, which is July 27th.

Check out the release date trailer, and official word on the game below:

New York City in the year 199X: the city has been devastated by nuclear war. Its citizens fight for survival as riots, crime and chaos flood the streets. Criminal gangs terrorize what remains as they vie for dominance. Unwilling to endure these conditions any longer, young Billy and Jimmy Lee take it upon themselves to reclaim their city. Endless playthrough possibilities are made a reality with the game’s dynamic mission select function – the order in which you choose your mission will affect the mission length, number of enemies, and overall difficulty. Players choose between missions housed within city sectors, pursuing the leaders of four deadly gangs across unique stages packed with melee weapons, dangerously devoted members, and varied environments perfect for all-out fights. Cash is earned by using a Special KO on opponents, while health boosts are earned by performing Crowd Control moves, which are special KOs that knock out multiple enemies at once. Spend cash at the end of each stage to unlock powerful upgrades for your chosen characters or choose to save up your cash. Experiment with different duos, pursue alternate builds for your fighters through upgrades, and change the order in which they challenge the city’s sinister gang leaders.

There will be two player local co-op included in Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragon, and online co-op is planned as an update post-launch, although it will also be this year.

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragon is being released on PC and consoles on July 27th