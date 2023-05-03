Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons announced, coming to all formats

Modus Games and Secret Base has announced Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons announced, coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC, and Nintendo Switch this Summer.

Billy and Jimmy Lee will be returning along with new playable characters, for what the developer is calling a “hard-hitting, modernised celebration of the genre-evolving beat ’em up”. Marian will be playable, and have a gun as a ranged fighter, while Uncle Matin is a newfighter (a shield-wielding character).

Check out the announcement trailer and official word from the press release, below:

New York City in the year 199X: the city has been devastated by nuclear war. Its citizens fight for survival as riots, crime and chaos flood the streets. Criminal gangs terrorize what remains as they vie for dominance. Unwilling to endure these conditions any longer, young Billy and Jimmy Lee take it upon themselves to reclaim their city. Endless playthrough possibilities are made a reality with the game’s dynamic mission select function – the order in which you choose your mission will affect the mission length, number of enemies, and overall difficulty. Players choose between missions housed within city sectors, pursuing the leaders of four deadly gangs across unique stages packed with melee weapons, dangerously devoted members, and varied environments perfect for all-out fights. Cash is earned by using a Special KO on opponents, while health boosts are earned by performing Crowd Control moves, which are special KOs that knock out multiple enemies at once. Spend cash at the end of each stage to unlock powerful upgrades for your chosen characters or choose to save up your cash. Experiment with different duos, pursue alternate builds for your fighters through upgrades, and change the order in which they challenge the city’s sinister gang leaders.

The genre is definitely making a strong comeback, which we reckon might be thanks to Streets of Rage 4. Fight’N Rage also had a stab at the genre, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge was excellent, and Bitmap Bureau’s Final Vendetta had genre-fans excited.

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons is coming to all formats in Summer 2023.