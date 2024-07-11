Double Dragon Revive announced by Arc System Works, coming in 2025

Renowned fighting game publisher Arc System Works has announced Double Dragon Revive, coming in 2025 to PS4, PlayStation 5, PC via Steam, and Xbox Series S|X.

To celebrate the announcement, wishlisting has been started on Steam, and Arc System Works has released a teaser trailer for the game developed by Yuke’s, which you can watch below:

The Double Dragon series has defined the belt-scroll action genre ever since it hit the arcades in 1987. Now it returns as Double Dragon Revive, thanks to the passionate support of retro game fans over the years!

Here’s some of the key features from the Steam page:

See your favorites from the golden age of arcades recreated in modern 3D graphics. Powerful foes from their past return to face off against the Lee brothers.

The player traverses the screen horizontally to take down enemies in this beloved genre. Experience the same simple and intuitive gameplay, with controls and balance refined for the modern era. The carefully crafted experience, supervised by staff with experience on Arc System Works fighting game titles, makes it easy for new players to get engrossed right away.

The combat requires adaptation and variety, more than a simple button-masher. Delve into the strategy by learning enemy patterns and finding the most effective attack timings. Pick up weapons scattered throughout the stages and make the most of the area gimmicks to seize the upperhand in battle!

As you can see, Jimmy and Billy Lee are confirmed as playable characters, and the team has also confirmed a physical edition is planned for PS4 and PlayStation 5, with the Xbox Series S|X and Steam versions being currently planned as digital-only. The last Double Dragon game was Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons, which wasn’t bad, but did suffer from “repetitive combat” and lack of variety in some of the fighters, according to our review.

Double Dragon Revive is coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC via Steam in 2025.