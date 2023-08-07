2023 is fast becoming another great year for fighting games, with Street Fighter 6 already out, Mortal Kombat 1 due in September, Tekken 8 constantly getting character reveals, and now Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising has finally gotten a release date, and it’s November 30th, with pre-orders now open for all.

After a successful beta, publisher Cygames and developer Arc System Works has waited until just after Evo 2023 to announce the release date. The team has also released a Nier gameplay trailer, which you can check out below.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising allows players to choose between familiar technical inputs or convenient simple inputs. All special moves (or “skills”) can be performed at the press of a single button, allowing both newcomers and veterans alike to focus on the exciting part of fighting games: the thrill of high-paced battles! In addition to mechanical changes, GBVSR is jam-packed with content. Players may choose a Partner to act as a helpful guide and cheerleader; a single-player Arcade Mode provides a variety of difficulty levels; Story Mode provides a relaxed way to have fun with the game while learning its ins and outs; and there is no dearth to new Training Mode options when players want to hit the lab. Explore the game as you learn the game!

The standard edition of Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising will obviously be available, but the deluxe edition will come with bonus items, and content, as follows:

In-game Bonuses: 4 Color Variants for the 28 Base Character, 3 Weapon Skins for the 28 Base Characters, Deluxe Character Pass Part 1

6 DLC Characters and Premium Avatars

4 Color Variants for the 6 DLC Characters

3 Weapon Skins for the 6 DLC Characters

Costume “Guider to the Eternal Edge” (Gran)

Costume “Guider to the Eternal Edge” (Djeeta)

Premium Avatar “Vikala (Yin)”

PlayStation Store Exclusive: Granblue Special Item Set: GBVSR Pack (included for a limited time)

PlayStation Store Pre-order Exclusive: Up to 72 hours early access (begins November 27, 2023)

There will also be a free edition of the game, though Arc System Works explains that “some features” will be unavailable in this version of the title.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising will be coming to PC (Steam), PS4, and PlayStation 5 on November 30th.