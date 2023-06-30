Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising online beta coming in July

Cygames has announced that you can sign up now for the Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising open beta, to play in a tournament at Evo 2023. The registration for the open beta is available right now, and you can find it here.

The Arc System Works fighter, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is coming to PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, and the online beta have also been confirmed, with details below.

August 4th is when the tournament will be taking place, starting at 2pm for the Wave A pools, then at 4pm for Wave B, and 6pm for Wave C. The August 5th events are to be determined, but the registration cutoff for the tournament is August 2nd, 11:59 PDT.

It will be a double Elimination Bracket with 2/3 Rounds per Game, 2/3 Games per Set. There are 3/5 Games for Winners Finals, Losers Semifinals, Losers Finals, and Grand Finals (Top 4). Cygames says that “This tournament is only open to players who, from the time of entry and until all prizes have been awarded are 18 years of age and above”.

The Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising online beta for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms will take place over three days, starting with a closed Pre-Access Beta on July 26 (PT), before the Open Beta from July 28 until July 30 (PT). Only players who have registered will have a chance to participate in the Pre-Access Beta—registration opens at 12:00 midnight, July 5-6 (PT). More details regarding the online beta will be announced on the official Granblue Fantasy Versus Twitter account.

Granblue Fantasy Versus was released back in March 2020, and Sean loved it when reviewing it. He scored it 9/10 back then and said: “Producing a tie-in that is stylistically completely at odds with a role-playing game as hugely successful as Granblue Fantasy is a big gamble. Konami and Squaresoft are past offenders – witness the horror of Castlevania Judgement and Ehrgeiz – but boot up Versus and you feel that this bold step will payoff twofold. On one hand, the fan service, interesting storylines, RPG-lite elements and the ability to control beloved characters in a new setting will draw in the core fanbase. There is also definite scope for future DLC, make no mistake. But the real success here is that this feels like the start of a special new fighting franchise for the company, to join their duo of heavy hitters in Guilty Gear and Blazblue. In short, it’s an absolute triumph”.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is coming to PC, PS4, and PS5 in 2023.