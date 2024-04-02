Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising adds Vane to the roster

Cygames and Arc System Works has announced Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising has just gotten a new character: Vane, as well as some tie-in content from Shadowverse. It’s all part of update 1.30 which was released today (April 2nd).

Specifically, here’s what’s been added:

Playable Character: Vane

Shadowverse Premium Avatar Set

Balance adjustments (both general and character-specific)

Minor bug fixes

Cygames says: “Vane is now obtainable as a DLC character. This addition to the roster includes a Premium Avatar of Vane, who will give players encouragement and gameplay tips if they set him as their partner. Also included is the Weapon Cutout of Treuer Krieger, which lets players customize the appearance of their Avatar’s weapon in Grand Bruise”.

Vane is “A powerful brawler who specializes in medium and long-range strikes, Vane can use the extended reach of his halberd to unleash attacks that are visually as well as physically stunning. Not only can he dole out massive damage, but he also possesses special moves that let him resist enemy blows before unleashing a counter of his own”.

The pack including Vane will cost €7.99 and will include the character itself, a premium avatar, badge, weapon cutout, figure studio poses and expressions, and some bonus items for the mobile game (if you’re buying on PS4 or PS5, that is).

As you can see above, there’s also a premium avatar set relating to the mobile game, Grablue Fantasy: ShadowVerse, as follows:

Premium Avatar: Arisa

Premium Avatar: Luna

Premium Avatar: Rowen

Badges: 3 types

Weapon Cutout: Forest Guardian’s Bow

Weapon Cutout: Dragonslayer Spear

In our review of Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, Chris White said: “Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is a much-improved version of the 2020 release, with a decent story and plenty of opportunities to customise your characters and fight. The diorama feature is a nice addition, and the online functionality is strong thanks to the rollback netcode, but I didn’t get to see much of the Grand Bruise Legends! mode as few people seemed to be a part of it at the moment. When it gets to the combos and nuanced controls, Arc System Works has nailed the feel of simple battles that allow you to learn skillsets quickly, while at the same time providing you with more detailed mechanics the longer you spend with it”.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is out now for PC, PS4, and PlayStation 5.