Mortal Kombat 1 “Banished” trailer confirms Reptile, Ashrah, Havik as playable fighters

A new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 has been released, with the tagline: “When banished, one can seek redemption or embrace chaos”.

Due out on September 19th, we’re nearly there in terms of release date, so you can expect more trailers and character reveals as we get closer to the release. Only a week ago we had the reveal of Geras, while prior to that developer NetherRealm Studios let everyone know that Li Mei, Baraka, and Homelander would be part of Mortal Kombat 1. Smoke and Rain were also confirmed at the start of July, so that roster is heating up.

As you can see from the trailer, now we know that Reptile (Syzoth if you prefer), Ashrah (first seen in Mortal Kombat: Deception) will all play a part in the Mortal Kombat 1 story on Lui Kang’s side, while it seems Havik (also first seen in Deception) will be on the bad-guys’ team. We get to see a lot of Reptile in action (and he looks badass, frankly), though Ashrah looks pretty fantastic, as well.

Check out the trailer, below:

Chris White got to play the closed beta back in June, and adored it, saying: “The beta is obviously not the full game, acting more as a way to tease the fanbase and test the servers, but I don’t see a single problem so far. The four fighters in the Mortal Kombat 1 stress test gave me a good idea of how they play and the styles on offer, and the Kameo system could be a game changer when September rolls around. The visuals took my breath away, and the various fatalities were utterly brutal, especially Kenshi’s sword down the throat performance. Folks, I can’t wait to play more, and when the beta in August happens, I urge you to join me”.

You can order the premium edition of the game that includes the Kombat pack, early access to the game, a Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage, 5 new kameo characters, and a week early access to DLC characters, while pre-orders will get access to Shang Tsung, as well as the closed beta on August 18th to 21st.

Mortal Kombat 1 is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X on September 19th.