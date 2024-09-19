Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns launch trailer released

Warner Bros Games and NetherRealm Studios has released the launch trailer for Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns, due out next Tuesday, September 24th.

The expansion for Mortal Kombat 1 is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), and Nintendo Switch, and the new trailer shows a closer look at the storyline, which “continues the cinematic narrative centered on a dangerous threat that has emerged from an alternate timeline, led by the ruthless Titan Havik.”

The publishers adds that: “To defeat this menace, Fire God Liu Kang must rally his champions and put faith in his enemies before his New Era of peace is turned into khaos for the realms.”

The trailer also reveals the first Fatality for upcoming guest fighter Ghostface, the recurring identity donned by antagonists from the Scream horror movie franchise, who will be part of Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns alongside the T-1000 Terminator (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) and Conan the Barbarian. Additionally, the video highlights new gameplay moments for Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot, who will all join the roster on Sept. 24 when the expansion releases, as well as four new character skins available as a bonus for those who pre-order Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns, including Wedding Scorpion, Empress Mileena, and klassic Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 versions of Sub-Zero and Noob Saibot. Lastly, the trailer shows off a further glimpse at Animalities, the fan-favorite finishing moves that allow all playable characters to morph into their spirit animal to annihilate defeated opponents, and Towers of Time, a returning mode with an on-going rotation of challenges and in-game events, both of which available as a free content update for all Mortal Kombat 1 owners in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns launch.

Khaos Reigns is coming on September 24th, the base game is out now for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch.