Mortal Kombat 1 trailer reveals Geras as another character on the roster

We might be some way off the release date for Mortal Kombat 1 still, but the latest trailer has revealed another new playable character. The trailer is called “Keepers of Time” and introduces Geras, an eternal being that has been brought back by Fire God Liu Kang.

NetherRealm explains that Geras has retained the memories of the “innumerable timelines he has watched pass and fade. His unpredictable fighting style reflects his ability to manipulate the flow of time by freezing, rewinding, and replaying it to his advantage, in service of protecting Liu Kang’s vision”.

What this means in terms of the actual game? Well, take a look at the trailer, below:

Mortal Kombat 1 is the latest instalment in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat videogame franchise developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios and introduces a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe set in a new story with iconic heroes and villains reimagined as they’ve never been seen before. The game features a wide-ranging cast of legendary fighters with all-new backstories, including Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, Kenshi, Smoke, Rain, Li Mei, Tanya, Baraka, Geras, and more, along with a separate roster of Kameo Fighters who can assist during matches.

Chris White got to play some Mortal Kombat 1 a short while back, and he was hugely impressed, saying “The four fighters in the Mortal Kombat 1 stress test gave me a good idea of how they play and the styles on offer, and the Kameo system could be a game changer when September rolls around. The visuals took my breath away, and the various fatalities were utterly brutal, especially Kenshi’s sword down the throat performance”.

Recently at SDCC, NetherRealm revealed more characters coming to the game. Check out the Li Mei, Baraka, and Homelander reveals, here.

Mortal Kombat 1 is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X on September 19th.