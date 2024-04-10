Mortal Kombat 1 trailer gives first look at Ermac

Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios has released a new Mortal Kombat 1 trailer, show Ermac from the Kombat Pack.

Ermac will be joining the Mortal Kombat 1 roster from April 16th, but that’s as part of the early access period for “Kombat Pack” owners. Ermac properly joins for everyone on April 23rd.

In the trailer (below), we also get a a sneak peak at Mavado, a “new DLC Kameo Fighter who can assist during matches with a range of support moves”, who will be coming to the Kombat Pack (and as a standalone purchase) in May 2024.

Ermac is a collection of souls bound together by Quan Chi’s dark magic that are intended to function as a group mind. But that spell is temporarily undone when Ermac is defeated by Mileena and the mind of King Jerrod, deceased ruler of Outworld and one of the souls in Ermac’s collection, takes control and rejoins the royal family, aiding Empress Mileena’s reign. Eventually, the amalgam of souls reestablishes control, and Ermac retreats to Outworld’s shadows. No longer Quan Chi’s slave, nor bound to the royal family, he must find a future worth fighting for. In the new video, Ermac’s devastating moveset is on full display, including his ability to teleport, levitate, and utilize a legion of souls to grab, lift, and slam opponents to the ground.

The press release reminds us that “The Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack includes the Jean-Claude Van Damme character skin for Johnny Cage (available now); one-week early access to six playable DLC characters – Omni-Man (available now), Quan Chi (available now), Peacemaker (available now), Ermac (coming April 16), Homelander, and Takeda Takahashi; and five DLC Kameo Fighters (release dates for upcoming characters & Kameos still to be confirmed). The Kombat Pack is available now as part of the Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition or can be purchased separately”.

Mortal Kombat 1 is out now for PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series S|X.