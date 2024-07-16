Mortal Kombat 1 trailer shows next DLC fighter, Takeda Takahashi

NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros has released a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1, showing off the next DLC fighter: Takeda Takahashi.

As usual, the latest DLC fighter will be available via the Kombat Pack, and if you have that DLC you can play Takeda Takahashi from July 23rd as part of the early access period, which lasts until July 30th, when he becomes widely available.

Check out the new trailer showing Takeda off, below:

Similar to his cousin Kenshi, Takeda Takahashi was raised a Yakuza. Unlike him, Takeda enjoyed this lifestyle. That’s why he was chosen to end Kenshi’s crusade against his masters. The fight mortally wounded Takeda. Unwilling to let his cousin die, Kenshi rushed him to the nearest help: the Shirai Ryu. Even after Takeda was healed, Kenshi wouldn’t release him. He feared that the Yakuza might kill him for failing his mission. Takeda resisted, attempting to escape repeatedly. But as the months passed, he began to appreciate the Shirai Ryu’s selfless commitment to Earthrealm, a contrast to his past lifestyle. Takeda swore to rip up Earthrealm’s underworld by the roots, but he soon learns they are stronger and more tangled than he ever thought possible. In the new video, Takeda’s Shirai Ryu inspired moveset is on full display, including his ability to use serrated whips to pull and throw opponents, utilization of explosive kunai projectiles to extend combos, and mastery of teleportation to attack opponents from behind.

On top of that, Ferra, a new DLC Kameo Fighter (they assist in the middle of matches) will also be available for standalone purchase on July 23rd, or again, for Kombat Pack owners. Both Takeda and Ferra will be playable at Evo from July 19th to the 21st as well, if you’re thinking of going to Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall to get involved.

Mortal Kombat 1 is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.