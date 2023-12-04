Mortal Kombat 1 trailer shows off Quan Chi, coming this month

NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros Games have released a new Mortal Kombat 1 trailer, showing off Quan Chi, coming as part of the Kombat pack on December 14th.

Quan Chi will be available as part of the early access program for the Kombat pack owners then, but will go wider to everyone on December 21st. He joins the roster not long after Omni Man was added, too.

We’ve got the new trailer for you below, as well as the official information on Quan Chi from the press release. But it’s also worth noting that Season of the Cryomancer is also starting on December 14th. This is a new season themed around Sub-Zero in Invasions mode, adding new challenges, story elements, and boss battles. NetherRealm and Warner say it’ll add over “150 seasonal rewards” all obtainable via the invasions mode and Kombat League.

Quan Chi was born into hard labor in an Outworld mine. He had no future, just the guarantee of certain death in its dark tunnels. Fearing for his life after betraying fellow mine workers, Quan Chi’s life was saved by a mysterious benefactor and in exchange for his service, she offered to free him from the mines and train him in dark magic. Now a master of the Netherrealm’s most vile sorcery, he plots with Shang Tsung to conquer the realms. In the new video, Quan Chi’s necromancing powers and manipulation of portals are on full display, including his ability to summon skulls, skeletons, and Netherrealm demons for devastating attacks. Additionally, the trailer provides a first look at Khameleon, a new DLC Kameo Fighter who can assist during matches with a range of support moves. Khameleon will be available as part of the Kombat Pack and standalone purchase in Jan. 2024. Viewers will also catch a glimpse of Peacemaker, the upcoming guest character from DC’s The Suicide Squad film and the Peacemaker series on Max. Peacemaker in Mortal Kombat 1 will feature the voice and likeness of actor John Cena and will be available as part of the Kombat Pack and à la carte in Feb. 2024.

Mortal Kombat 1 is out now for PC, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.