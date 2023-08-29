Mortal Kombat 1 trailer features Dave Bautista and reimagines Mortal Monday spot

The new Mortal Kombat 1 trailer throws back to the 1993 launch, and features actor and producer Dave Bautista giving people power to “unleash the fight within”.

Aping the 1993 trailer, this new launch trailer is called “It’s in our Blood” and features Tom Kuntz as director, and Matthew Libatique (“A Star is Born”) on cinematography.

“The original Mortal Monday commercial earmarked the beginning of our journey into making games for home gaming systems,” said Ed Boon, Chief Creative Officer, NetherRealm Studios and Co-Creator of Mortal Kombat. “It’s amazing to pay homage to such a memorable moment in Mortal Kombat history as we get ready to launch our newest game, Mortal Kombat 1″.

Mortal Kombat 1 is the latest installment in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat videogame franchise developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios and introduces a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe set in a new story with iconic heroes and villains reimagined as they’ve never been seen before. The game features a wide-ranging cast of legendary fighters with all-new backstories, including Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, Kenshi, Smoke, Rain, Li Mei, Tanya, Baraka, Geras, Reptile, Ashrah, Havik, General Shao, Sindel, and more, along with a separate roster of Kameo Fighters who can assist during matches.

“I vividly remember the original Mortal Monday commercial, especially the iconic scream,” said Bautista. “That’s what started my journey as a fan of Mortal Kombat, which continues to this day 30 years later. I’m very thrilled and honoured to be a part of the game’s legacy”.

Chris White has had two chance to dip into the recent betas for Mortal Kombat 1, and has loved every second. Recently he said: “The Kameo fighters continues to impress, with Frost being an amazing choice to help extend combos. Johnny Cage is a dick, but he’s got a varied moveset that helps you to ignore the flurry of bird flipping. Li Mei is a stunning fighter, and will be a great choice for players who want a fighter with great range and some wonderful looking combos. Just give me the game already, Ed! I can’t wait any longer”.

Mortal Kombat 1 is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X on September 19th.