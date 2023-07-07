Mortal Kombat 1 trailer reveals Smoke and Rain

After revealing the likes of Sub-Zero and Liu Kang as leads in Mortal Kombat 1, it’s a bit of a surprise to see the next fighters announced as Smoke and Rain, but that’s exactly what Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios has done.

It’s all part of a new Mortal Kombat 1 trailer called “Lin Kuei” which shows how Scorpion and Sub-Zero are struggling to “establish the Lin Kuei’s purpose in Liu Kang’s new Mortal Kombat Universe”, so the trailer introduces Smoke, who is “a fellow member of the ancient warrior clan with a mastery of stealth and practical magic”. Smoke is deeply linked to Scorpion and Sub-Zero, and has “made the clan’s mission his own and joins his Lin Kuei brethren in defense of Earthrealm”.

Rain is also revealed as part of the trailer (as seen below), and Rain is the High Mage of Outworld who controls water magic, and “now hopes to learn the realms’ darkest and most powerful sorcery”. Elsewhere in the trailer you can see Sektor, Cyrax, Frost, and Scorpion as new Kameo Fighters, who can provide support moves and abilities during fights. You can also see some Johnny Cage in action, though he’s on the receiving end of a bit of a beating. You can also see who I presume is Kenshi getting beaten to a bloody pulp, too. Kung Lou also shows up for a bit as well.

Chris White played the recent network test for Mortal Kombat 1, and loved it, saying: “The four fighters in the Mortal Kombat 1 stress test gave me a good idea of how they play and the styles on offer, and the Kameo system could be a game changer when September rolls around. The visuals took my breath away, and the various fatalities were utterly brutal, especially Kenshi’s sword down the throat performance. Folks, I can’t wait to play more, and when the beta in August happens, I urge you to join me”.

Mortal Kombat 1 is due out on September 19th for PS5, Xbox Series S|X, PC, and Nintendo Switch.