Mortal Kombat 1 trailer shows first glimpse of new gameplay

A new Mortal Kombat 1 trailer revealed during the Summer Game Fest show, has given us a look at the new gameplay the title will feature.

As usual you can expect some brutal combat (kombat) and the video also shows off the Kameo Fighter system which “brings a unique roster of characters into the mix to assist during matches”. The trailer features ZHU’s original track “Fatal (Mortal Kombat 1)”, as well.

We get to see some old fighters and a bit of a peak at the story, but we’ll let you take a look for yourself (below), and include the official word from the press release, too.

Liu Kang has restarted history by crafting a New Era for the sake of peace, while Mileena, twin sister of Kitana and rightful heir to Outworld’s throne, has been infected by a dreaded and lethal disease. Lin Kuei warriors and brothers Scorpion and Sub-Zero fight for the future of the clan, while Earthrealm champions Raiden and Kung Lao fight for family and honor. Johnny Cage, who is more concerned with staying relevant in the eyes of his fans, fights for his own vanity. The main roster is also joined by Kenshi Takahashi, who is on a quest to retrieve the revered sword, Sento, and restore his family’s name. Additionally, the video features various Kameo Fighters, such as Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Sonya Blade, Kano, Goro, Kung Lao, Stryker, and Jackson “Jax” Briggs. Each Kameo Fighter is based on a klassic version of the character pulled from over 30 years of Mortal Kombat history and are shown performing offensive and support-based moves, including devastating Fatal Blows, brutal Fatalities, and defensive Breakers.

Mortal Kombat 1 is coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch on September 19th. A beta will be taking place in August.