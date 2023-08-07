Tekken 8 reveals two characters for it’s roster: Azucena, and Raven

Tekken 8 will be getting a brand new character for its roster in the form of Azucena, while Bandai Namco has confirmed Raven is returning.

Bandai Namco gave us a character bio for Tekken 8’s Azucena, as follows: “Known as the “Coffee Queen”, Azucena is an MMA fighter from Peru. She is the latest heir in the Ortiz family line, a family running a Peruvian coffee plantation. She decided to compete in The King of Iron Fist Tournament to promote the Ortiz Farm. Azucena fights using movement based on Mixed Martial Arts, while incorporating some slightly unconventional techniques, such as the Liberador, where she shifts into a stance in which she doesn’t block her opponents but dodges their attacks by instinct”.

Joining the likes of Nina as a returning favourite, we also have a trailer for Raven, as well as a bit of info on him in Tekken 8: “After his disappearance following the events of Tekken 6, Raven underwent intensive training and comes back even stronger in Tekken 8. His style mixing ninjutsu and powerful strikes, along with his unique “Soul Field” stance, will give players a versatile arsenal, using clones and teleportation to master the rhythm of the battlefield”.

Tekken 7 was very popular with the team here, and Chris White reviewed it back in 2017, saying: “Tekken 7 has a fantastic combat system, using a straightforward system to implement lots of combos, and the new features such as Rage Arts help to change battles when it feels you’re done for. The Story Mode is pretty short, and the online servers are currently broken, but once they’re sorted, Tekken 7 will be one of the best fighting games out there.”.

Tekken 8 is coming to PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5. We don’t have a release date just yet.