Tekken 8 Nina revealed with gameplay trailer

Bandai Namco has revealed Nina for Tekken 8, and even better, we get to see her in action thanks to the new gameplay trailer.

There’s precious little information additional information revealed in the trailer, really, aside the description which is simply “Target located. Nina Williams is back in business in TEKKEN 8! Get your first look at the world’s deadliest assassin, back just in time for the next King of the Iron Fist tournament”.

Feel the power of every hit in Tekken 8, the latest entry in the legendary fighting game franchise from Bandai Namco. Utilising the power and realism of Unreal Engine 5, Tekken 8 pushes the envelope for fighting games by taking full advantage of the power of the latest generation of consoles. Groundbreaking new features, breathtakingly detailed character models and dramatic environments make this one of the most visually stunning and immersive titles in the genre yet. Tekken 8 picks up after the gruesome battle that ended in Heihachi Mishima’s defeat in Tekken 7, focusing on a new rivalry, pitting father against son as Jin Kazama stands in defiance against Kazuya Mishima’s quest for world dominance.

The trailer ends without giving a release date, as you’d expect, and just says “stay tuned”, and links to the official PlayStation store page, which also says “release date to be determined”.

Tekken 7 was released in 2017, and we loved it, like most people. Back then, Chris White scored it 8.5 and said “Tekken 7 has a fantastic combat system, using a straightforward system to implement lots of combos, and the new features such as Rage Arts help to change battles when it feels you’re done for. The Story Mode is pretty short, and the online servers are currently broken, but once they’re sorted, Tekken 7 will be one of the best fighting games out there”.

Tekken 8 has no release date yet, but is coming to PlayStation and Xbox.