House Flipper gets two new DLC packs on Switch

House Flipper has just got even bigger, with Garden and Pets DLC packs for Nintendo Switch, costing $13.49 each, currently at 10% off.

Both packs have previously hit via the PC release of the game from the original developers Empyrean, and Frozen Way, but the Nintendo Switch versions have been ported by Ultimate Games S.A.

COO of Ultimate Games S.A., Rafał Jelonek, explained the DLC packs, saying: “House Flipper is one of the most popular simulators in recent years. Several million people have purchased it so far. In June 2020, we published the base game on Nintendo Switch, and now we’re publishing the two new DLCs. What’s important, the Garden and Pets DLCs are big expansions with brand-new mechanics and jobs, a whole bunch of new items, and other highlights”.

We’ve got trailers and official descriptions of both packs for you, below.

House Flipper: Garden DLC

In the Garden DLC, the player takes on the role of a gardener who transforms neglected gardens into charming venues. The gameplay involves cleaning and preparing plots of land to then create gardens based on a specific concept. Moreover, the developers introduced brand new mechanics that enhance the experiences found in the base game. A total of nearly 20 new jobs and several new and uniquely styled homes await players in the expansion. To top it off, the Garden DLC offers over 600 unique items, including more than 250 different plant species.

House Flipper: Pets DLC

The main focus of the Pets DLC is on cats, dogs, rabbits, hamsters, parrots, and other pets. The goal is to make homes and their surroundings a nice place to live for both people and their pets. The DLC includes a dozen new story jobs and brand new buildings, such as houses with huge terraces or ranch house-style attics. The Pets DLC offers over 700 new items as well, including furniture and accessories created with pets in mind.

House Flipper is out now for Switch and PC, the DLC is also available now.