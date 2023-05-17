THQ Nordic has confirmed that Jagged Alliance 3, the tactical turn-based game, will be released on PC on July 14th, 2023 and will cost a suggested price of $44.99 / €44.99.

To celebrate the release date announcement, the developer has put out a new trailer showcasing the features in the game. That video, along with the official word from the press release, is just below:

Grand Chien, a nation of rich natural resources and deep political divides, is thrown into chaos when the elected president goes missing and a paramilitary force known as “The Legion” seizes control of the countryside. Now, the President’s family has pulled together all their resources, including an arrangement with the powerful Adonis corporation, to hire a group of skilled mercenaries tasked with finding the President and bringing order back to the country. In Jagged Alliance 3, select from a huge cast of mercenaries all with their own unique personalities, quirks, and backstories. Then go out and explore Grand Chien as you meet new people, earn money, grow your team, and ultimately make your own decisions that will decide the country’s fate.

After the game comes out, the developer Haemimont says it will be focusing on giving more customisation options to players. While it will offer “basic mod support” at launch, the team says this will expand after release as well, adding “In due course, players will wield a powerful tool that empowers them to create and share their own campaigns, introduce new mercenaries, and explore possibilities beyond our current imagination”.

Here’s the key features, too:

Engage in rich, tactical turn-based combat

Recruit from a large cast of unique mercenaries, including many familiar fan favorites

Loot, salvage, and customize an arsenal of weaponry and equipment

Choose from a wide array of special perks to customize your mercs as they level up

Decide the fate of Grand Chien in an open RPG structure

Control territory, train the locals, command multiple parties, and defend against enemy forces in an alive, active world

Experience the campaign with friends in online co-op mode

Jagged Alliance 3 is coming to PC on July 14th.