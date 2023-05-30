Sony’s Days of Play promotion is back for June 2023

Sony has announced its Days of Play week-long promotion for PlayStation games, hardware, and more, is back for 2023 and is kicking off on June 2nd.

The announcement was made via the official Sony Blog from Senior Direct of Global Store & Services, Gareth Barker, who explained that “Days of Play 2023 will begin on June 2 at 12:01 AM until June 12 at 11:59 PM local time in each region. Our official Days of Play site will be updated with more information later this week, so be sure to check the site for the latest details. Please note that offers may vary by region and are available while supplies last”.

While we don’t know specific games that will be on offer yet, we know that PlayStation Plus will be on offer, with Barker saying “For both new and current PlayStation Plus members, all 12-month plans will be offered at 25% off – this includes Essential, Extra, and Premium/Deluxe”, and that “Current PlayStation Plus Essential and Extra members can also receive 25% off a 1-month, 3-month, or 12-month membership when upgrading to a higher tier plan – it’s a great time to try PlayStation Plus Premium or Deluxe”.

There will also be deals directly from PlayStation, with codes DOPSAVE15 (up to 15% on select PS5 Accessories, including DualSense charging station, HD camera, media remote, Pulse 3D wireless headsets, select PS5 console covers) and DOPSAVE40 (up to 40% on select PS5 games) that will be applicable via this link.

As you’d expect, there will be 20% off “Gear” using the DAYSOFPLAY23 code. For those that don’t know, the Gear is PlayStation branded clothing, or things like mugs and other merchandise. There will also be sales on specific digital games, though again, we don’t know what just yet.

There’s an official Days of Play site (that will update presumably on June 2nd) you can keep an eye on for all the deals, right here.