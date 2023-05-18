Playstack and developer Color Gray Games have announced that The Case of the Golden Idol is coming to Nintendo Switch on May 25th, and will be joined by the DLC The Spider of Lanka, with both available as a discounted bundle at launch.

BAFTA finalist (best debut game) The Case of the Golden Idol has been optimised for a console experience, as it was previously PC only. The developer says that “players can examine murder victims and potential suspects and gather evidence by utilizing the intuitive touch-screen, or use the custom-developed game controller layout.

We’ve also got a new trailer for the Switch announcement, and the official word on the game, below

The Case of the Golden Idol is a narrative detective game set in an alternate 18th-century England where players must investigate 11 most strange and gruesome deaths spanning forty years. Something awful connects these tragedies, providing a wider mystery for the player to unravel. Each case is presented as a snapshot scene frozen in time. Players can freely search through these scenes in whichever fashion they choose to deduce the suspect, motive, and chronology of events. The player’s theory is then placed into an interactive notepad, which in turn will inform the player whether their theory is correct or not.

“Among all the truly incredible and humbling comments we see for The Case of the Golden Idol the question asked the most is ‘when will there be a console release’,” said Rob Crossley, VP Publishing at Playstack.

“This dual launch of the base game and DLC on Nintendo Switch represents the first step of a very exciting new journey for The Case of the Golden Idol and Playstack. I’m personally delighted that, from May 25th, a whole new audience will be able to experience this outstanding game that redefines the detective genre.”

The DLC is called The Spider of Lanka, and offers three new scenarios. The official word is that it “begins in 1741, one year before the first scenario in The Case of the Golden Idol. The new story follows Albert Cloudsley and Oberon Geller on their maiden voyage to the fictional Kingdom of Lanka, as they visit [REDACTED], the Raja whose Priest has some startling information concerning the location of a [REDACTED] [REDACTED] [REDACTED], apparently [REDACTED] [REDACTED] to turn [REDACTED] into [REDACTED]”.

The Case of the Golden Idol is coming to Nintendo Switch on May 25th, and is out now on PC.