Star Trucker revealed by Raw Fury, coming in 2024

When it comes to buzz-words, just announced Star Trucker is hitting the right points. As a “retro-futuristic space truck simulator with RPG elements” the only bad part seems we have to wait for the PC release in 2024, before we get to play Star Trucker. The art alone (above) does a pretty good job of making you want to play it, right?

Developed by Monster and Monster, this one is published by Raw Fury, a publisher who has had a great track record of late, with the likes of Cassette Beasts, Mr Sun’s Hatbox, Superfuse, Sable, and Backbone. Check ou t the debut announce trailer, below.

Star Trucker combines the fun and immersion of the truck sim genre with a retro-futuristic take on classic trucking stories for a truly unique sci-fi experience. Haul your cargo across the vastness of space, exploring rich environments, beautiful wonders, and dangerous hazards. Discover bustling sectors filled with truckers, stations, shipyards, traders, interactive CB radio chatter, and more as you plan your route and navigate across the galaxy (tolls may apply!). Master your skills with zero-g physics inside and outside of your vehicle, docking, towing, and drifting while taking spacewalks to perform essential maintenance and keep your rig in peak condition. Your truck is yours to command: upgrade its systems to gain access to new destinations, and personalize its appearance to ride in style. Star Trucker provides the ultimate escapism experience where the whole galaxy is open for business!

Here’s the list of key features for the game:

Navigate a dynamic galaxy populated with fellow truckers, stellar events, and hazards

Unlock a wide range of haulage jobs, trailer types, suppliers, and cargo

Customize your rig with an extensive collection of parts and paint jobs

Spacewalk to perform essential maintenance and collect salvage

Trade small goods and contraband based on an ever-shifting galactic economy

Use your CB radio to interact with a fully voiced cast of characters for an authentic trucking experience

Star Truckers is coming to PC in 2024.