Xbox Games Showcase will feature no “full CG trailers”

Ahead of the Xbox Games Showcase for Summer 2023, Microsoft’s Aaron Greenberg has been fielding a few questions about the event, and has revealed some information that really does make it sound like it’s going to be a tremendous show.

Around a week from now we’ll all be sat watching the Xbox Games Showcase, and one of Greenberg’s followers suggested they wanted gameplay of announced titles, and CGI for unannounced games, to which he replied: “None of our first party games in the show are full CG trailers. Everything is either in-game footage, in-engine footage, or in-game footage with some cinematics. Each of our trailers will be labelled so it is hopefully clear for our fans”.

This is perhaps a response to fans becoming tired of seeing CGI trailers that don’t represent the gameplay of so many titles, especially when they’re announced years ahead of release dates, which often slip even later, as well. On top of that, we now know it’ll be a long show, too, with Greenberg saying “Roughly two hours of non stop games, games, games, games, and Starfield!”.

Greenberg was also asked if it will be like last year, where Xbox said the games were all coming in the next twelve months, to which he said that won’t be the case, simply replying “no”. This, again, is likely a reaction to other titles that were shown in the Xbox Games Showcase last time, including the likes of Hollow Knight: Silksong, which in the end didn’t ship within the twelve months that was suggested. He also confirmed that “there will be no movie or TV show trailers in our games show”.

The showcase is scheduled to happen on Sunday 11th June, with the Starfield Direct happening straight afterwards. Microsoft has said that both the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct will be available on the company’s Twitch, YouTube, Twitch ASL, and Facebook channels, and the main show is set to include “news and updates about games coming to Xbox, PC, and Cloud Gaming”. For those in a different time-zone to us, here’s the full list in your region:

PT: June 11, 10am

ET: June 11, 1pm

BST: June 11, 6pm

CET: June 11, 7pm

JST: June 12, 4am

AEST: June 12, 5am

The show will be available in over 30 languages, including American Sign Language, British Sign Language, and English Audio Descriptions. The Starfield Direct will have “tons of gameplay, developer interviews” and behind-the-scenes footage, too.