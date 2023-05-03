Microsoft has confirmed the date and time for its Summer Xbox Games Showcase 2023, and re-confirmed the Starfield Direct, too.

The main Xbox Games Showcase will take place on Sunday, June 11th at 6pm (UK BST), again offering a UK-friendly time for its reveals. But as previously announced, the Starfield Direct (a showcase that is dedicated to Starfield, and Starfield alone) will air immediately after the main showcase. The main show will feature surprises and first-looks at Microsoft’s first-party studios, but also from third-party partners, too.

Microsoft has said that both the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct will be available on the company’s Twitch, YouTube, Twitch ASL, and Facebook channels, and the main show is set to include “news and updates about games coming to Xbox, PC, and Cloud Gaming”. For those in a different time-zone to us, here’s the full list in your region:

PT: June 11, 10am

ET: June 11, 1pm

BST: June 11, 6pm

CET: June 11, 7pm

JST: June 12, 4am

AEST: June 12, 5am

The show will be available in over 30 languages, including American Sign Language, British Sign Language, and English Audio Descriptions. The Starfield Direct will have “tons of gameplay, developer interviews” and behind-the-scenes footage, too.

On top of that, on June 13th there will be an extended showcase, which offers “a follow-up deep-dive show with interviews focused on the news from our Xbox Games Showcase and other updates from our partners”. Lastly, Xbox says “Our virtual and in-person FanFest events are also returning this year, with opportunities to watch our broadcast with local fans in Los Angeles, Mexico City, São Paulo, Melbourne, and Warsaw”.