E3 2021 | scheduled times and how to watch

With E3 2021 kicking off in just under a week, the hype is real. Whilst this year’s video game extravaganza isn’t being held in the traditional sense, you’ll be free to watch the whole thing transpire online. We’ve put together all the scheduled times of each conference and where you can watch the whole thing. When more information becomes available, the schedule will be updated accordingly.

June 12 (Saturday)

Ubisoft Forward @ 8pm BST – you can watch the entire stream through their Ubisoft Forward website here.

June 13 (Sunday)

Xbox and Bethesda Showcase @6pm BST – the showcase will be watchable on the official Xbox YouTube channel here.

Square Enix Presents @ 8:15pm BST – the entire stream will be watchable here on the Square Enix YouTube channel.

Warner Bros. Interactive @ TBC – whilst no official time has been set, you’ll be able to watch their presentation here when it streams.

PC Gaming Show @ TBC – when the information becomes available, we will share it here.

Future Games Show @ TBC – when the information becomes available, we will share it here.

June 14 (Monday)

Capcom @ TBC – the Capcom stream will be taking place on their official YouTube channel here.

Take Two @ TBC – when the information becomes available, we will share it here.

Mythical Games @ TBC – when the information becomes available, we will share it here.

Freedom Games @ TBC – when the information becomes available, we will share it here.

Razer @ TBC – when the information becomes available, we will share it here.

June 15 (Tuesday)

Nintendo Direct E3 2021 @ 5pm BST – the entire stream will be watchable right here on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.

Bandai Namco @ TBC – when the information becomes available, we will share it here.

Yooreka Games @ TBC – when the information becomes available, we will share it here.

If you want to watch the entirety of E3 2021 in one place, the Entertainment Expo’s official Twitter account posted the best three places to watch it, which you can find below: