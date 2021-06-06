Podcast 447: Pre E3 2021, F1 2021, Operation Tango

E3 2021 is so close, and the rumours are swirling around everyone and everything. It’s time to find out what our big predictions are, and what our listeners/viewers have predicted, or dreamed of: it’s time for a Pre-E3 2021 podcast!



But we have been playing games, too, so first we have to talk about F1 2021 in a preview sense, and Operation Tango, the newest “brand new” game to hit PlayStation Plus this month.

Download the audio MP3, here.

