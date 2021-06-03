We are getting ever closer to E3, and as part of the event we have the Square Enix Presents stream coming on June 13th. With plenty of announcements planned (and potentially some surprises) it’s sure to be an interesting show.

“SQUARE ENIX Ltd. today announced that the summer edition of SQUARE ENIX PRESENTS, the company’s digital show where world premieres, new game announcements, updates and news is delivered directly to the global gaming community, will air on 13th June at 20:15 BST, 21:15 CEST as a Keynote during the all-digital E3 2021 event, as well as on Square Enix’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.

The stream will include exciting news from across the globe including:

– The world premiere of a new game from Eidos-Montréal

– An exciting update on BABYLON’S FALL™

– Details about Marvel’s Avengers Expansion: Black Panther- War for Wakanda and updates on upcoming in-game events

– A deep dive on Life is Strange: True Colors™ and a first look at Life is Strange: Remastered Collection”

I’m excited to hear what’s coming from Eidos-Montreal, and the latest Life is Strange game caught my attention the moment it was announced. Square Enix is a huge publisher though, and who knows what else they could have in store on the 13th.