Bugsnax hits the App Store tomorrow

Young Horses has announced that Bugsnax will be coming to the App Store on July 12, inviting players to Snaktooth Island once more. Not only will players be able to play on iPhone and iPad, the previously released ‘The Isle of BIGsnax’ DLC will come included, featuring a new control scheme via touch screens and a wide array of support for third party gamepads.

Bugsnax takes you on a journey to Snaktooth Island, home of the legendary half-bug half-snack creatures, Bugsnax. Invited by intrepid explorer Elizabert Megafig, you arrive to discover your host nowhere to be found, her camp in shambles, and her followers scattered across the island alone… and hungry! It’s up to you to solve the mysteries of Snaktooth Island: What happened to Lizbert? What are Bugsnax and where do they come from? But most of all, why do they taste SO GOOD?

Players will be able to experience Bugsnax on the App Store with the following features:

Fill Your Pack With Snax! Discover, hunt, and capture all 100 different species of Bugsnax using a variety of contraptions and bait.

Embark on a Tasty Quest! Explore the diverse biomes of Snaktooth Island to track down and reunite the inhabitants of Snaxburg.

Feed Somebody and You’ll See, We Are Whatever We Eat! Stuff your new friends with Bugsnax to customize them with countless new looks.

Venture Deep to Seek the Truth! Follow every lead to learn more about Lizbert’s band of misfits and the mysteries of Snaktooth Island.

Come Back For Seconds! Seek out side quests and travel off the beaten path to test your skills against fearsome supersized Bugsnax!

Make Yourself At Home! Complete challenges from your mailbox, collect decorations to personalize your hut, and most important of all: put hats on your favorite Snax!

When Bugsnax released almost three years ago, it became one of our biggest surprises, and in our review we said, “Bugsnax offers thrilling gameplay with a poignant story about community and hope that continues to keep you engrossed throughout. The hundreds of bugsnax are well-designed and different, allowing you to come up with various ways to catch them. It looks gorgeous, both in the island and the grumpuses you meet, with a fantastic voice cast where no-one outperforms anyone else. Bugnax is a brilliant albeit short adventure filled with warmth, and I will definitely be playing it again very soon.”