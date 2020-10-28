Season 7 of WWE SuperCard is coming soon in November.

2K has announced today that Season 7 of WWE SuperCard is scheduled to launch in November as a free, downloadable update to the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store, Amazon Appstore and Facebook Gaming.

WWE SuperCard is the new addition to the action-packed collectible card-battling game. It features greater flexibility in play styles, increased strategic depth, three new card tiers, a huge roster of WWE Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers, and new new ways to earn cards and battle with players all around the world.

“Season 7 of WWE SuperCard delivers the deepest in-game strategy, most thrilling gameplay and the best and most accessible WWE card-battling experience to date,” said Harley Howe, CEO at Cat Daddy Games. “With new ways to tackle tough challenges, three new gameplay tiers and notable changes based on player and fan feedback, Season 7 is poised to deliver the type of fun and engaging content that keeps our players coming back for more.”

WWE SuperCard launched in August 2014 and since then has garnered more than 21 million global downloads. It hold an average rating on the App Store of 4.8/5 stars and a 4.3/5 rating on Google Play. Season 7 includes the following:

STYLES & TECHNIQUES – Plan strategic deck-building decisions with Styles, a new attribute on all Season 7 cards based on Superstars’ real world in-ring personas. Each Style attribute will gain access to Techniques, giving powerful advantages that can greatly affect a matchup;

– Plan strategic deck-building decisions with Styles, a new attribute on all Season 7 cards based on Superstars’ real world in-ring personas. Each Style attribute will gain access to Techniques, giving powerful advantages that can greatly affect a matchup; SUPER MOVES – Build up devastating maneuvers with unique animations across any mode and unleash at will to provide an advantage against tough opponents;

– Build up devastating maneuvers with unique animations across any mode and unleash at will to provide an advantage against tough opponents; NEW CARD TIERS – Access three new card tiers and compete for 200 new cards;

– Access three new card tiers and compete for 200 new cards; ALL GAME MODES – Play any game mode you want, whenever you want, with unified access to the draft board. Featured modes will offer bonus rewards and encourage competition;

– Play any game mode you want, whenever you want, with unified access to the draft board. Featured modes will offer bonus rewards and encourage competition; ART REFRESH – Enjoy a comprehensive art refresh which will touch nearly every menu with a modern and sleek new look. Motion graphics will highlight key information, providing increased excitement and clarity;

– Enjoy a comprehensive art refresh which will touch nearly every menu with a modern and sleek new look. Motion graphics will highlight key information, providing increased excitement and clarity; COLLECTIONS – Earn rewards for completing dynamic Collections. Limited-time events will feature new Collections regularly;

– Earn rewards for completing dynamic Collections. Limited-time events will feature new Collections regularly; WARGAMES EVENT – Battle for control of multiple rings and earn points for holding a location in this all-new event type, coming soon;

– Battle for control of multiple rings and earn points for holding a location in this all-new event type, coming soon; AND MUCH, MUCH MORE – Look forward to numerous quality-of-life improvements, Daily Login 2.0 rewards, timed promotions and more!

There is no firm date as yet, but Season 7 WWE SuperCard will be available as a free download in November, 2020.