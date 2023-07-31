Loddlenaut gets a new trailer, showing off the creature-raising game

Developer Moon Lagoon and publisher Secret Mode have lifted the lid on Loddlenaut a bit, with a new trailer showing off some of the gameplay that’ll be present in the game when it comes to PC via Steam later in 2023. The trailer focusses on the life cycle of the loddle creatures, and will probably make you smile, thanks to how cute it is.

Revealed at The Re-MIX Online Showcase, Secret Mode and Moon Lagoon explains that “players are introduced to the basics of loddle clean-up and aftercare. Feeding a loddle fruit will trigger its evolution, with loddles morphing into different forms depending on what they’re fed. Loddles will also lay eggs in thriving habitats, enabling players to grow and care for a maelstrom of loddles as they remove the pollution from the underwater world of GUP-14”.

The press release also adds that “as well as looking after loddles, players will need to clean up the world of GUP-14, blasting away pollution and collecting trash which can be turned into new gunk-fighting technology”.

Check out the trailer, below:

Loddlenaut is an ocean cleanup adventure set on a vibrant alien planet. Play as an interstellar custodian who is tasked with cleaning up the pollution left behind by spacefaring mega-corporation. Befriend local axolotl-like creatures and explore sunken corporate ruins as you revive the planet’s lush ecosystems. Your mission: Clean up the ocean planet of GUP-14 after it was abandoned by GUPPI, a mega-corporation that makes and sells everything from soda to spaceships. When you first arrive on the planet, you’ll find yourself amid murky waters, oil spills, and scattered junk.

You can actually try a demo of the game now. It’s available on Steam and hosts the Flotsam Flats area of the game.

Loddlenaut is due to hit PC via Steam later in 2023.