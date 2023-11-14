Loddlenaut team will make a charity donation for every game sale

The team behind Loddlenaut (developer Moon Lagoon, publisher Secret Mode) has announced it’ll make a charity donation for every game sold.

Out on November 16th, Loddlenaut is a cosy creature raising and pollution cleaning adventure, so it only makes sense for this charity donation to happen. In fact, back in July, the team also did a beach cleanup effort, which you can see on video, here. Now, Secret mode has said it will donate “0.05GBP per sale of Loddlenaut to WDC, Whale and Dolphin Conservation”, which “covers all net game sales over the next three years”.

Loddlenaut is a creature-raising survival game that takes place on an ocean planet. Play as an interstellar custodian who is sent to clean up an abandoned planet polluted by a mega-corporation. Befriend local axolotl-like creatures and explore sunken corporate ruins as you revive the planet’s lush ecosystems.

On top of that, the team has also partnered with Michelle Costello (Smartie Lids on the Beach) for a special eco-conscious art project, which you can see at the top of this article. Secret Mode says that “Michelle has been combing Cornish beaches for litter over the past ten years and has painstakingly recreated Loddlenaut’s colourful key art exclusively using reclaimed ocean plastics and materials”. The artwork will be viewable from February 2024 a temporary art installation at WDC’s Scottish Dolphin Centre.

There’s a plethora of collected plastics used for the artwork, including fisherman’s gloves, water bottles, insoles from wellington boots, loads of lolly sticks, flower pots, and more.

There’s a demo of the game available now (which shows off the Flotsam Flats area of the game) on Steam right now, if you fancied trying it ahead of the November 16th release. Otherwise, it’s coming to PC and Mac on Steam on that date for all to play.