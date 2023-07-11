PUBG Mobile and Dragon Ball Super crossover starts this Thursday

PUBG Mobile will be launching a landmark crossover with Dragon Ball Super this Thursday, alongside a huge gameplay overhaul. Along with new items, vehicles, and areas, two new game modes are included: Dragon Ball Super Themed Mode and Battle ROyale: Dragon Ball Super.

Dragon Ball Super Themed Mode will take place between July 13 and September 4 and will feature the classic PUBG Mobile battle royale gameplay with elements from the popular anime. Players can collect seven Dragon Balls to summon Shenron and make a wish at the Shenron Summoning Altar for powerful in-game buffs. There are four new areas that will replicate locations and architecture from the series (Dragon Ball Village, Tenkaichi Budokai, Kame House, and Karin Tower) and will feature various goodies for players to find. Players will also be able to travel around in the three-seater Air Car to get around the battlegrounds.

The new mode will also feature Ki energy, allowing players to eat Senzu Beans to gather the integral energy force to perform the Kamehameha beam and Buku-jutsu to fly freely at running speed, along with enhanced mobility on the ground. There will also be more details released soon regarding the hidden Dragon Ball Trial, where players will be tasked with searching for seven Dragon Balls.

The second mode coming to PUBG Mobile is Battle Royale: Dragon Ball Super, and it’ll transform the battlegrounds into a stylistic animated art style world between July 15 and September 4. Players will then be able to embody one of five iconic characters like Son Goku, Vegeta, Frieza, Piccolo, and Ultimate Gohan. Players will need to gather Spirit Crystlets and Spirit Crystals to restore energy and upgrade their moves.

“One of the world’s most iconic Japanese manga and anime franchises, Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Super have achieved something truly exceptional in staying relevant and meaningful to the generation that grew up watching and reading it, whilst constantly engaging new and young audiences,” said Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG MOBILE Publishing at Tencent Games. “In addition to its multi-generational and international appeal, its famous theme of conquering challenges really resonates with PUBG MOBILE and our players, and meant PUBG MOBILE team really worked hard to make this one of the most impressive in-game brand collaborations.”

From July 14, a ton of themed outfits will be available, with more coming on August 11. As for the gameplay enhancements, Version 2.7 is set to improve the World of Wonder creative mode, add new content, rewards, and cosmetics to Cycle 5 Season 13, and more. For the full patch notes coming to the 2.7 update, you can read them right here.