Silent Hill: Ascension gets ‘Inside Look’ video

Genvid Entertainment has revealed a new video offering an inside look at the interactive streaming series Silent Hill: Ascension. The first trailer was released in May, however, the new video offers more details from the show. Key creative team members from Genvid, Bad Robot Games, Behaviour Interactive, and composer cEvin Key speak about the impact it’ll have on fans.

“I can feel it. Your guilt. So thick it chokes the air. You want to know how you can escape from this place. But you can’t… any more than you can escape yourself… and the pain you carry. It fills you up. Like a sickness. A disease, that you pass on to everyone you meet. Everyone you love.” SILENT HILL: Ascension ‎follows multiple main characters from locations around the world tormented by new and terrifying SILENT HILL monsters. Lurking in the shadows, these monsters threaten to consume people, their children, and entire towns as they’re drawn into the darkness by both recent murders and long suppressed guilt and fears. In SILENT HILL: Ascension ‎the actions of millions will determine the outcome. By the time the last scene streams, which characters have survived? Will those who are left be redeemed, damned, or suffer? Even the project’s creators do not know how SILENT HILL: Ascension ‎will end. Instead, the character’s fates are in the audience’s hands.

The Silent Hill: Ascension inside look trailer gives fans a deeper look into the evolving narrative and how the creative teams are adapting the mythology of the hugely popular survival horror series to make sure the show in an unforgettable interactive experience. You can watch the new video below: