Top-down shooter Killsquad coming to PlayStation after success on Steam

Novarama has announced that the top-down shooter that’s been popular with Steam players, Killsquad is coming to PlayStation on July 20th.

Killsquad has hit 350,000 players on Steam (and is currently 60% off, via the Steam Summer Sale), with a “Mostly Positive” rating from nearly 3000 players, and now it seems PS5 (and PS4) players are going to be able to get in on the action, too. It’ll cost $29.99 / 29.99, so isn’t a full-priced release, either.

Check out the official PlayStation gameplay trailer, via the video below:

In Killsquad, play as one of five space-roving bounty hunters as you pursue loot and glory on alien planets teeming with vicious and mythical enemies. Experiment with diverse builds by combining firearms, melee weapons, armor, and unlockable skill trees to take on levels filled with alien fodder and fierce boss battles with friends. It takes quick thinking and quicker hands to survive Killsquad’s bounties.

Here’s some of the features from the game:

Top-down combat with a huge number of melee and ranged weapons to experiment with.

Online or couch co-op bounty hunting contracts. Jump in mid-mission to support the squad or out-score them.

Customizable character builds using weapons, gear, and unlockable skill trees. Survive to claim the bounty and show off!

Hordes of enemies waiting to greet you and your expendable crew properly.

Glory to the victors. Loot to the survivors.

We actually reviewed Killsquad in 2021, where Mick gave it a 7.5/10 score, and said: “Novarama are dedicated to improving and growing the game, adding new content, gear, cosmetics and emotes, as well as characters and zones. That said, after two years of early access, Killsquad is launching in a strong position to build on a solid, playable, and enjoyable foundation”.

Killsquad is out now for PC, and coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on July 20th.