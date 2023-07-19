WWE 2K23 ‘Revel with Wyatt’ DLC available now

2K has today announced that the fourth WWE 2K23 DLC pack ‘Revel with Wyatt’ is available now, featuring Superstars Bray Wyatt, Uncle Howdy, and more. It’s something fans have been clamouring for for some time, as Bray is one of the most charismatic and creative minds the company has ever seen, however, he’s been off TV for some time now.

Despite his absence, he’s still one of the most popular Superstars within the company, and the surprise inclusion of the elusive watcher Uncle Howdy is going to make fans even happier, despite him never having an actual match in WWE. Other Superstars added to the game include Zeus, the monster from the late 80s who had a great rivalry with Hulk Hogan, and featured in the bad but good movie ‘No Holds Barred. Valhalla aka Sarah Logan, who accompanies the Viking Raiders to the ring, is also playable; Joe Gacy, leader of the cult-like faction The Schism; and NXT’s Blair Davenport.

Along with these new Superstars, their moves and taunts are also now in WWE 2K23, which can now be used for custom Superstars, meaning there’s a great opportunity to build the Bray Wyatt faction that could have formed from the ashes of the Firefly Funhouse. Also, MyFACTION cards featuring the new playable Superstars will be available within the DLC.

To coincide with the release of the WWE 2K23 Revel with Wyatt DLC, a new ‘Summer Heat’ card collection has arrived in MyFACTION, including Amethyst tier Batista, Stacy Keibler, Chyna, Ultimate Warrior, and more. Starting July 28, the Neon Horizons card collection goes live, featuring Diamond tier The Prototype, Leviathan and Chad Gable, plus Amethyst tier Alba Fyre, Bruno Sammartino, Grayson Waller, Roxanne Perez, and Scott Steiner, and many more. Finally, on August 4, the SummerSlam card collection will launch featuring Diamond tier Roman Reigns, Asuka, Scott Hall, Bianca Belair, and Jake Roberts, plus many more.