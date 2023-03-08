WWE 2K23 MyFACTION mode detailed in new Ringside Report

2K has been ramping up the information highway as of late for WWE 2K23, and today, they’ve revealed a ton of information for MyFACTION. In MyFACTION, players build up an ultimate squad of Superstars and Legends by collecting and upgrading cards, and for WWE 2K23, there are some new additions and upgrades coming.

In the latest Ringside Report written by Brian Mazique, journalist and Associate Designer at Visual Concepts, and Terell Carter, Senior Game Designer at Visual Concepts, players can find a full breakdown of what to expect from this year’s popular mode. It’ll include an all-new online head-to-head type of gameplay, Live Events, and amazing card designs across tiers and unique character models and attires.

In a brief overview of WWE 2K23’s MyFACTION, it’ll feature:

Battle Head-to-Head Online: Experience all-new online gameplay in MyFACTION. Show off star-studded factions and challenge friends and WWE 2K community members alike through Online Quickplay for endless hours of fun;

Experience all-new online gameplay in MyFACTION. Show off star-studded factions and challenge friends and WWE 2K community members alike through Online Quickplay for endless hours of fun; Experience Unique Live Events: Regular post-launch content in the form of scheduled Live Events will arrive year-round in MyFACTION, offering a single-player experience with unique matchups curated by WWE 2K designers;

Regular post-launch content in the form of scheduled Live Events will arrive year-round in MyFACTION, offering a single-player experience with unique matchups curated by WWE 2K designers; Collect and Upgrade Cards: Diverse and aesthetically enhanced cards across multiple tiers with crisp images, highly detailed backgrounds and design boosts make fan-favourite Superstars pop! Plus, look forward to the addition of the all-new Pink Diamond tier post-launch;

Diverse and aesthetically enhanced cards across multiple tiers with crisp images, highly detailed backgrounds and design boosts make fan-favourite Superstars pop! Plus, look forward to the addition of the all-new Pink Diamond tier post-launch; Enjoy Alternate Superstar Attires: Collect multiple iterations and MyFACTION exclusive looks for favourite Superstars while building the ultimate faction, from the most coveted historic looks to the most up-to-date changes happening on TV.

Yesterday, details regarding MyGM mode were released via a video on Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, and the DLC plans were unveiled recently as well. It’s not long before players will get to experience WWE 2K23, and we can’t wait to get stuck in!